Doja Cat Gets Philosophical In Her New Instagram Post

Doja Cat fans really never know what to expect when she posts to Instagram. That was the case earlier this year when she picked a fight with her own fanbase over them naming themselves "Kittenz." It got even stranger later in the year when she began the bizarre promotion for her new album Scarlet. That included strangely edited photos and videos of Doja overlayed with spider imagery and occasionally explosion effects.

Now, she's once again keeping fans on their toes. In a new post, she shared some pretty normal pictures by her standards. But in the captions, she began waxing philosophical about her new take on life. "life is about oiling up your abs and telling people to stop looking at you. Life is about memes and club penguin. Life is about wearing makeup and wearing high heels with socks. That’s what i’ve learned. That’s my philosophy. If you don’t like it then…… i….. don’t…….. know what to tell you!!!!" her post reads. Check out the post itself below.

Doja Cat Gives Her New Take On Life

In the comments, fans take the format of her caption and share their own philosophies. "life is about going to the scarlet tour with monster wedgies," one of the top comments on the post reads. That's in reference to Doja Cat and Doechii's Scarlet tour which first kicked off last month.

Even though the stadium tour only just begun it's already making nightly news. Part of that is for Doja and Doechii teasing new material they've been working on together. Others are viral moments like Doja's great reaction to her mic cutting out during "Kiss Me More." Doja doesn't normally need any help going viral but recently she's had even more reasons than usual. Many fans are still working through the controversy she caused by embracing demonic imagery in her new album. What do you think of Doja Cat's surreal new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

