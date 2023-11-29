Drake Drops A Surprise Music Video For "Polar Opposites"

Drake's For All The Dogs has been a controversial release once again. That was especially true at the initial release, but it seems the tone is changing. More and more listeners are starting to see what Drizzy was going for on this record. So much so in fact, that the album recently surpassed one million units sold in the United States. All of the success is attributed to the amount of hits across the tracklist. You have the obvious ones like "Slime You Out," "First Person Shooter," "IDGAF," and "8am in Charlotte."

Additionally, Drake dropped the deluxe version, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. That too had an effect on the performance. Of, course, music videos are a natural byproduct of a new album or single, and Drake wanted to bring another one out. The first one was "8am in Charlotte" which featured some cameos of his son Adonis.

Read More: Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Movie Looks To Have A Massive Opening Weekend

Watch The Music Video For "Polar Opposites" By Drake

We also received ones for "Another Late Night," and "First Person Shooter." Now, Drake is back with one for the closing R&B cut, "Polar Opposites." The visuals are moody and somber, sort of like the song. It features the Canadian rapper singing on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous night sky. There are also shots of him and some friends playing billiards while wearing red leather jackets.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video for Drake's "Polar Opposites" from For All The Dogs? Is this the best song from the album? Where does this rank amongst his R&B cuts throughout his career? Does he make the best visuals for his songs? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Drake. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: NBA Players Feel "Weird" About In-Season Tournament Tiebreakers Forcing Them To Run Up Scores