NBA Players Feel "Weird" About In-Season Tournament Tiebreakers Forcing Them To Run Up Scores

Numerous NBA players have expressed their dislike of the consequences of the in-season tournament tiebreaker rules. With point differential being a major tiebreaker, several teams had to run up the score in their final games of the group stage to ensure they qualified for the quarterfinals. The Celtics kept their starters in throughout the fourth quarter despite starting the frame up 29. Similarly, the Knicks scored 35 in the fourth quarter against the five-win Hornets to ensure they secured the Eastern Conference wildcard spot on point differential.

"It was interesting. I don't really like it. We were focused, at first, just about winning. The last couple of minutes it feels weird. At a certain point, you just start chasing points, doing all that. So it kind of messes with the integrity of the game a little bit," the Knicks' Josh Hart said. "To be honest, it was a little weird, but the ultimate goal was to come out and get a win tonight, and that's what we did. It's tough because that's just not how the game is supposed to be played. You've got to respect your opponents," the Celtics' Jaylen Brown added.

In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals Set

"Weird" feelings aside, Tuesday night marked the conclusion of the in-season tournament's group stage. The quarterfinals will take place next Monday and Tuesday. In the West, the Lakers take on the Suns while the Kings face the Pelicans. Meanwhile, in the East, the Bucks take on the Knicks while the Pacers play the Celtics. The respective winners will play in a regional semifinal on December 7 before the East v West final on December 9.

However, results aside, the tournament format has been proving to be a big hit with fans. ESPN reported a 20% increase in viewership for in-season tournament games when compared with comparable games last year. Over 1.5 million watched ESPN's eight-game Friday night slate, compared with 1.2 million over the same period in 2022. Furthermore, tiebreakers aside, players and coaches have expressed their appreciation for the added incentive, especially early in the season, that the in-season tournament provides.

