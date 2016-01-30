public intoxication
- SportsStetson Bennett, Georgia QB, Arrested For Public Intoxication ChargeNews of his arrest comes less than a month after Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsNFL Player Malik McDowell Arrested In Florida For Public Exposure And Attack On A DeputyNFL player Malik McDowell was arrested in Deerfield Beach on Monday on charges of "violently" attacking a deputy and public exposure. His defense attorney believes someone may have slipped him something. By Brianna Lawson
- Crime"Mighty Ducks" Child Star Shaun Weiss Arrested On Charges Of Burglary & MethHe's faced a number of struggles in recent years.By Erika Marie
- RandomSheriff Calls Undocumented Immigrants "Drunks", Son Arrested For Public IntoxicationA Texas Sherriff's son was arrested shortly after his father called undocumented immigrants drunks.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAdam "Pacman" Jones Hopes Video Of His Recent Arrest Will Clear His NameJones' wife recorded him while he was in handcuffs.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentGoldberg Of "The Mighty Ducks" Checks Into Rehab: ReportGoldberg is seeking professional help. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGoldberg Of “The Mighty Ducks” Looks Unrecognizable In Latest MugshotYou won't believe what Goldberg from "The Mighty Ducks" looks like now.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDallas Cowboys' Terrance Williams Arrested After Crashing His Lamborghini"Public Intoxication" was the case.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Real Housewives" Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested For Disorderly IntoxicationLuann de Lesseps got busted while in Palm Beach, Florida. By Matt F
- EntertainmentHannibal Buress Arrested After Run-In With Miami CopsHannibal Buress got up in the face of Miami police officers. By Matt F
- NewsBlac Chyna Arrested For Public IntoxicationBlac Chyna had a few too many on her way to London Friday.By Trevor Smith