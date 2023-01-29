Authorities arrested Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Sunday (January 29) for a misdemeanor public intoxication charge. While college football fans just saw them win national championships back-to-back with a 2022 season victory, this shocked many. Moreover, the incident reportedly occurred in the morning hours of Sunday in Dallas.

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) drops back into the pocket during the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, police took Bennett into custody at around 6 a.m. CT after they received calls about a man banging on doors. After arriving near 1600 Tribeca Way in Dallas and apprehending him, they transported the QB to the City Detention Center. Overall, not much is known about the incident except for the charge: public intoxication.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” police stated to ESPN. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

Although this news would turn heads on any day, it’s particularly notable to see it happen so close to championship season. Moreover, the Bulldogs finished the 2022 season with a 15-0 record and SEC championship. What’s more is that the year prior, they obtained their first national championship since 1980.

As for Bennett, he passed for 4,127 yards with 27 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. All things considered, he capped off his Georgia career with a big win over TCU for the second championship in a row. Also, authorities did release him from jail after this arrest.

With all that in mind, ESPN‘s NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper thinks Bennett could go as early as the third round of April’s draft. However, this news continues a tough off-season for the Bulldogs. Previously this month, offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy passed away after a car crash.

Moreover, on January 15, Willock was riding in the passenger seat of an SUV that crashed in Athens at close to 2:45 a.m. local time. While LeCroy drove the vehicle, the car left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees. Willock, who was a 20-year-old redshirt sophomore, passed away at the scene. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old LeCroy succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

