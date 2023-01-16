Tragic news is coming out of Georgia this weekend as Sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock passed away in a car crash. The car was being driven by team staffer Chandler LeCroy who also died of her injuries. Willock was 20 years old, while LeCroy was 24.

According to TMZ, there were two other passengers in the car at the time of the incident. Additionally, it seems like this all happened at 2:45 in the morning on Sunday just South of the Campus. At the time of writing this, it is unknown how the incident started. However, it is known that the car veered off the road and hit multiple poles and trees.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) warms up prior to a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia Mourns Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the University of Georgia statement read. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

As for the team’s head coach, Kirby Smart, he also issued a statement, saying “We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and was a joy to coach.”

Overall, this is a truly tragic loss of life. Just hours earlier, Willock and his teammates were celebrating at the Bulldogs’ parade. Just last Monday, they won the National Championship. Now, the entire team is mourning two individuals who meant so much to so many.

Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones in the accident. Stay tuned to HNHH for further details regarding this story.

