Shannon Sharpe was watching the National Championship game last night, just like millions of sports fans. As many of you know by now, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight title. This came against the TCU Horned Frogs, who were awful throughout the game. In fact, the final score was 65-7.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett did a great job as he scored four touchdowns and over 300 yards. The 25-year-old is now graduating, and he could very well be on his way to the NFL. However, he has not received the hype you would expect from a two-time National Championship winner.

Shannon Sharpe Reacts

Overall, Bennett just isn’t that type of recruit. However, Sharpe does see some potential for the Georgia star. On Undisputed, Sharpe made it clear that other back-to-back champions haven’t had much NFL success. Although this is the case, he still thinks Bennett deserves an invitation to a team’s training camp.

“I don’t know if he’ll be drafted, but I do believe that based on his resume, someone will give him an opportunity to come into camp as a street free agent and see what he can do,” Sharpe said.

If Bennett does get drafted, it will likely be in the later rounds. This doesn’t necessarily mean defeat though, as Tom Brady became the best player ever despite being taken in the sixth round. Sure, Bennett is not Brady, however, he has proven himself to be a winner. In the NFL, being a leader who can win ball games goes a long way, and some teams out there could use that in the locker room.

