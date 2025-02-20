Kim Kardashian Savagely Claps Back At Critics Of North West's "Lion King" Performance

Whenever celebrity children like North West get an opportunity in the spotlight, parents like Kim Kardashian leap forward to anticipate the fallout. There are many jabs at performances, nepotism, and more in these situations, but nothing can quell a mother's pride. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim addressed the joy behind North's performance of "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" for The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event last May. She mostly emphasized her pride and happiness over the big moment and their strong bond while also responding to some of the criticism that they faced.

"It's like, 'Oh my God, like, this is insane!'" Kim Kardashian said of North West's process. "It was just no big deal. She just, like, walked out there and was like, 'I got this.' And it was just cute to see. She does it a few times, they're so great. And then the next rehearsal, the next day, it's like, the full production, everyone from Disney's there. I already know what’s coming, you know? That she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh! I know she got the job 'cause of her parents. North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on an anything. Because she's a personality, a performer.

"And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their life... f**k off," Kim Kardashian remarked of North West. "Oh my God, North did it. It's over. She killed it. I just literally cried the whole time, but she did it. And I'm so proud of her. She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just, like, a hater. And she's not there to be, you know, Mariah Carey."