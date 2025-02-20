Kim Kardashian Hit With Libel Lawsuit For Using Wrong Picture Of Death Row Inmate

SNL50: The Anniversary Special
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian appears to be in trouble over the post.

Kim Kardashian is facing a new lawsuit from a man she mistakenly identified as a death row inmate who shares the same name. Taking to her Instagram Story, last year, Kardashian asked her followers to sign a petition calling for the withdrawal of an execution date for inmate Ivan Cantu. In doing so, she accidently used a photo of another Ivan Cantu, who works as a project manager in New York.

“To all my friends and family, I am not getting executed, some idiot who runs @kimkardashian used my picture instead of Ivan ‘Abner’ Cantu,” the project manager wrote on Facebook at the time. Now, he's taking legal action over the mistake. In a filing obtained by TMZ, he accuses her of libel and slander while claiming the post subjected him to subjected him to public embarrassment, shame, hatred, ridicule, disgrace, contempt and aversion. He allegedly suffered from headaches, the loss of sleep, nightmares, and PTSD, as a result.

Who Is Ivan Cantu?

The actual Ivan Cantu was found guilty murdering his cousin, James Mosqueda, back in 2000. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence over the years, claiming the true killer was actually a rival drug dealer. He was set to be executed via lethal injection in both 2012 and in 2023, but both instances were postponed. Kardashian's attempted to push back the date once more in 2024, however, failed. The state executed Cantu on February 28th, 2024. "Ivan Cantu was executed. Someone I believe is an innocent man. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones and everyone involved," Kardashian wrote on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.

In other news, Kardashian recently made headlines for a new episode of her family's reality series. During the show, she reflected on her relationship with Kanye West while speaking with her sister, Khloe. While she didn't mention West by name, her comments lined up with their marriage. She vented about the difficulties of dealing with someone whose personality changes drastically over the years.

