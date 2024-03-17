Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West To A Chaotic Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian was once again playing the role of sports mom as she and her son Saint West were spotted courtside for the Lakers' matchup against the Warriors this week. Kim sported a tight-fitting white tee and black leather pants while Saint wore an oversized LeBron jersey. Other big-name fans taking in the game were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as well as the Kardashian-affiliated Bad Bunny.

However, the game itself was chaotic. The final two minutes of play took over 20 minutes to complete due to a myriad of issues. Darvin Ham challenged an out-of-bounds call that won the Lakers the ball but cost the team points due to a prior LeBron three being ruled out on review. The game was delayed by yet more reviews before the shot clock decided to simply stop working. Despite 40 points from LeBron, the Lakers fell 128-121. During the turmoil, Kim and Saint posed for several pictures for courtside photographers. Kim also spoke with fans while Saint flashed a peace sign at the cameras.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Saint West Basketball Highlight Reel

Elsewhere, Kim was a proud mom last month, posting a makeshift highlight reel of Saint playing basketball. The 8-year-old showed off some impressive skills when it came to playing in transition and pull-up shooting. In the comments online, people half-jokingly compared Saint to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Of course, Saint isn't the only hooper in the family. A recent TikTok by North West showing off some impressive dribbling ability has been met with a wave of hilarious reactions from fans. While many people were impressed by West's ball handling, more than a few commenters couldn't help but crack some jokes. "CP3 a good trainer yea," one fan wrote. The short comment refers to claims that Kanye West made in 2022 that Kardashian had cheated on him with Chris Paul. No proof that the rumor was true ever emerged, but it is one that has stuck with fans.

