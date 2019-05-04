Lion King
- Pop CultureMovie Soundtracks That Were Better Than The FilmsSome movie soundtracks are so good, they are better than the movies they exist in. By Zachary Roberts
- Music VideosBeyoncé Adds "OTHERSIDE" Visuals To YouTubeBeyoncé adds the complete "Black Is King" series to YouTube.By Milca P.
- Music VideosBeyoncé Shares Visuals For "MOOD 4 EVA" On YouTubeBeyoncé adds the complete "Black Is King" series to YouTube.By Milca P.
- MusicBeyoncé & Pharrell Left Out Of Oscars "Best Original Song" CategoryThey were recognized on the shortlist, though. By Noah C
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Arrived Late To Golden Globes, Brought Own Ace Of Spades BottlesThe event was sponsored by Moët. By Noah C
- MoviesDisney Plans To Reimagine "Home Alone," "Night At The Museum" & "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid"Disney bringing back more classics. By Noah C
- GossipBeyonce In Talks To Produce More Films & Projects With Disney: ReportsBeyonce ad Disney may be a real thing. By Chantilly Post
- Numbers"The Lion King" Destroys International Box Office With $269 Million DollarsFrom domestic to international, "The Lion King" continues to slay.By Aida C.
- NumbersDisney's "The Lion King" Brings Home $78.5 Million On Its Opening Day"The Lion King" had a dazzling debut. By Aida C.
- BarsJay-Z Embraces Jet Ski Meme On "Lion King" SoundtrackJay-Z is very aware of the jokes y'all be crackin' on the Internet.By Aron A.
- NewsBeyonce & Kendrick Lamar Achieve Serenity Now On "Nile"We all float down here. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureABC Network Becomes A Beyoncé Fan Account On TwitterABC is operated by Disney, who is distributing Beyoncé's new film "The Lion King."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé "Lion King" Album Tracklist: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Blue Ivy & MoreBeyoncé's upcoming "Lion King" album features Childish Gambino, WizKid, Tierra Whack, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Goes Off About How Lion King Brought Him To Tears, Meek Mill Co-SignsBoosie Badazz says "The Lion King" brought everyone to tears.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDisney's Remake Of "The Lion King" Pulls In Strong Reactions From World PremiereDisney did it again. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBeyoncé & Donald Glover's "Lion King" Duet Teased In New PromoBeyoncé and Donald Glover star as Nala and Simba in the upcoming "Lion King" remake. By Aron A.
- MusicSeth Rogen Details Smoking With Travis Scott & Working With Donald GloverSeth Rogen sits down with Desus & Mero on their Showtime late-night show.By Aron A.