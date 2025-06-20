Public Enemy are staying true to their outspoken brand of hip-hop with a special single for Juneteenth called "MARCH MADNESS."

"Today is Juneteenth. It became a federally recognized holiday on June 19, 2021, signed into law by The President. This was only 4 years ago and 160 years since the confederation surrendered during the civil war. But it feels like we are on the brink of something similar with ongoing efforts to dismantle diversity equity and inclusion. We don’t want what’s going on in Israel vs Palestine and now Iran. We don’t want what’s going on Ukraine vs Russia. I hate war. I hate what’s going on around the world and in US. We are supposed to be THE UNITED STATES and war ain’t about Unity. We have our rights and can use them while we still have them. I have this platform and will use it will I still have it," he said.

