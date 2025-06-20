Public Enemy Continue To Fight The Power With Protest Anthem "MARCH MADNESS"

Public Enemy are staying true to their outspoken brand of hip-hop with a special single for Juneteenth called "MARCH MADNESS."

Public Enemy are speaking out amid all of the messed-up issues going on today with their new single, "MARCH MADNESS." On this track, Chuck D and Flavor Flav address the way-to-common school shootings, the current POTUS, gun laws, and more. The duo brings a lot of unbridled energy to the track which gives their words that much more meaning.

Flavor Flav in particular penned a powerful message on the Public Enemy Instagram page explaining the reason for this track's existence.

"Today is Juneteenth. It became a federally recognized holiday on June 19, 2021, signed into law by The President. This was only 4 years ago and 160 years since the confederation surrendered during the civil war. But it feels like we are on the brink of something similar with ongoing efforts to dismantle diversity equity and inclusion. We don’t want what’s going on in Israel vs Palestine and now Iran. We don’t want what’s going on Ukraine vs Russia. I hate war. I hate what’s going on around the world and in US. We are supposed to be THE UNITED STATES and war ain’t about Unity. We have our rights and can use them while we still have them. I have this platform and will use it will I still have it," he said.

Flav concluded by shouting out students from a handful of universities that helped "MARCH MADNESS" come to life. "It was an honor to work with the students from Harvard, Berklee, and Howard Universities to create a protest anthem about important issues we are facing as human beings right now."

Check it out below.

Public Enemy "MARCH MADNESS"

Quotable Lyrics:

Grades 1 to 12, even kindergarden, needs security
From this sick trend started left-right marches to the courtyard
Lines of school personnel escaping from this hell
Over and over again, dream turned nightmare
Parents dropping off their children in fear
Lawmakers acting scared off the NRA refusing to change year after year

