Chuck D Calls Out Rappers Over 40 For Spreading Negativity



The Public Enemy emcee has had enough.

Chuck D is one of the most outspoken artists in history. His rhymes on Public Enemy albums remain the gold standard for empowerment rap, and he's maintained this quality as a solo artist. The only thing the rapper hates more than injustice, however, is other rappers who spread negativity throughout the music industry. Especially, it seems, if the rappers are old enough to know better. Chuck D made it very clear where he stands on the matter of immature veterans during a recent Twitter thread.

The rapper did not mince words when it came to what annoyed him. "If you over 40, and spitting meaningless dark energy in rap," he wrote. "[Then] you have to really think about what matters in the hip-hop foundation that birthed your chance at it." Chuck D didn't stop there. He proceeded to reason that rappers over the age of 40 should know better, and lead a good example for the generations that are following their lead. "I didn’t say cease and desist," he explained. "I said think ……. A over 40 mind should have a better ability to KNOW self and surroundings better. The 'green' days is greying…"

Chuck D Wants To See Rappers Embrace Maturity

This is not the first time Chuck D has expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the genre. In April, the Public Enemy icon derided the notion of rap beef as a damaging practice that should no longer be championed. “Rap and Hip-Hop didn’t form from battle culture," he tweeted. "It formed from party dance culture. The battle culture was a mutation alongside moving the crowd. The battle diss [sic] thing was a side evolution tumor. Started benign then ignorance made it malignant in the 90s."

To Chuck D's credit, he practices what he preaches. When everybody was picking sides in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, the rapper was putting forth the notion they should squash it. He went as far as to suggest the two superstars should team up with J. Cole and go on tour together. "These fantastic three rappers (I’m biased for KL) have songs that never will get this public attention," he reasoned. "Hence this low hanging kid sh*t turns casuals heads... Get them all on a TOUR so we can pick seats."

