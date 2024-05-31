John Legend Gets Candid Discussing The Allegations Made Against Diddy

He expressed his unequivocal support for Cassie.

It's been a pretty difficult year for Diddy so far. Numerous lawsuits have been filed against the rap mogul. They're alleging years of bad behavior with some even roping in fellow celebrities and behind-the-scenes collaborators. It's put many of the people Diddy has worked aside in his decades-long career in an uncomfortable position. Certain figures like Yung Miami and LeBron James were silent for a surprisingly long time. Both unfollowed the rap mogul earlier this month after facing criticism for their seeming lack of acknowledgment of the accusations against him.

Now John Legend is breaking his silence on the situation. He and Diddy have collaborated musically in the past, but he didn't do the rap mogul any favors with his candid statement. In particular, Legend discussed the controversy between Diddy and Cassie. It began last year with a lawsuit the singer filed before being escalated a few weeks ago. That came when CNN leaked a video of hotel security footage that seemed to capture one of the alleged assaults. Hear what Legend had to say when CNN asked him about it below.

“I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out," Legend began when asked about the situation. “And absolutely it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens. My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women” he elaborated. In addition to many of the lawsuits filed against him Diddy is also facing a federal investigation. Earlier this week, CNN reported some information involving a male prostitute caught on camera at the rap mogul's house. They also claim that he plays a role in the federal investigation.