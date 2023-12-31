50 Cent & John Legend's Creative "21 Questions" Performance Raises Eyebrows

John Legend is known to always come through with killer vocals, but recently, some critics think he missed the mark. The Ohio-born artist teamed up with 50 Cent to sing his Get Rich or Die Tryin' hit "21 Questions" onstage this week. Unfortunately, social media users have a lot to say about his performance. In a new clip, Fif is seen hyping up the crowd as Legend goes in on the chorus, originally performed by Nate Dogg.

Legend seems to have taken a bit of creative liberty in his rendition of the 2003 banger, adding a notable amount of vibrato that's got commenters rolling. "Okay Gospel version," one commenter quips. "I sing it just like this while drunk," another jokes.

John Legend & 50 Cent Perform "21 Questions"

Clearly, Legend was feeling the music, and others actually claim to prefer his version over the original. "Get it John!" one supportive commenter writes. Another announces that they plan to "sing it just like this from now on." Countless users are coming to the hitmaker's defense amid the barrage of jokes, noting how he's known to go big. "Stop hating on my boy," one fan insists. "Y’all so use to these non singing a** ppl y’all forget real singers gon sing any song no mater the genre full out !"

While most viewers are honed in on Legend's singing, others are pointing out 50 Cent's reaction to it, claiming that he looked as if he was about to burst out laughing. "50 gon clown him later," one fan notes alongside a series of laughing emojis. "50 was trying to reel him into the right tune," another says. What do you think of John Legend and 50 Cent's "21 Questions" performance? Do you think Legend deserves the roast that he's been getting online, or are critics being too harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

