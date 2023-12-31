Kai Cenat Meets 50 Cent, Begs Rapper For Role In "Power"

Kai Cenat has expressed a desire to appear Power while outlining a recent meeting with 50 Cent. “Then 50 pulled back up, looking directly at me,” he told his viewers. “This n-gga literally puts his hand on my shoulder — ‘Yo brah, take a picture with my little mans real quick; he f-ck with you,'" Cenat claimed of the interaction at a recent Knicks-Bucks game. “I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’ So I need everybody to get this video to 50," Cenat added.

Cenat has been making a name for himself throughout the year as his star has shone brighter and brighter. This included getting a Christmas present from Ice Spice. The present in question was one of Spice's branded chia pets. While Cenat was very excited to receive a gift from Spice, he was slightly confused by the gift. After closely inspecting the gift, Cenat declared that it didn't look too much like Spice at all. Regardless, he was very happy to have received something from the high-profile rapper.

Jadakiss Shows Love To 50 Cent

Meanwhile, Jadakiss recently showed love to 50 Cent after showing "nothing but love" to Kiss' mother and aunt at a recent appearance. “Momma love and aunt Bea popped up on @50cent and he showed them nothing but love,” Kiss wrote on Instagram. The kind words come after Kiss urged fans to choose Fif over other touring acts earlier in the year.

“For the music that we do, to see n-ggas up in that kind of caliber, from our cloth of music to have that kind of production and see my n-ggas up there, that sh-t is incredible. I encourage n-ggas to see this. Beyoncé, you better catch that Final Lap Tour. Drake and 21, the Final Lap. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, catch it. Who else I say? For hardcore Hip Hop lovers and you could only cop one [ticket]?” Kiss said of Fif's "Final Lap" Tour in September.

