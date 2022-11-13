Jamie Foxx says that he wants to get back to the days when he and his peers would make art for fun and didn’t have the world figured out. Foxx reflected on the past while speaking with TMZ about Kanye West on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

After sharing his condolences for the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, Foxx explained that he wants to have fun again.

ROME, ITALY – APRIL 14: Actor Jamie Foxx attends ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise Of Electro’ Rome Premiere at The Space Moderno Cinema on April 14, 2014 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

“It’s just a time for us to have fun,” he said. “Let’s get back to the fun. You asking me the questions and everything like that. You know what I tell all my peers man? ‘Remember when we had fun? Remember when we did a record? We were in the back– we were in the studio– had no money? Remember when we used to just do movies and we couldn’t wait to perform for the people? Let’s go back to that.'”

As for how to get back to the fun times, Foxx says that it’s on everyone as a society.

“We always looking for the bad in people right now,” he explained. “Look for the good every once in a while.”

The comments from Jamie Foxx come as his longtime collaborator, Kanye West, has faced backlash for his behavior over the last month. West has made numerous antisemitic comments, shared a conspiracy theory about the death of George Floyd, and more. Various businesses have cut ties with West for the incidents.

Despite the controversial behavior from West, Foxx says that he’ll never speak badly about his friends in the industry.

Revisit Foxx and Ye’s studio session for their 2004 hit, “Slow Jamz,” below.

[Via]