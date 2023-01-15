While Ye’s public statements have caught him in hot water, his avoidance of legal issues mustn’t be understated. Moreover, lawyers putting out newspaper ads to rid themselves of Kanye West as a client. According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, lawsuits against him will continue regardless of his presence.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

However, readers might think that Kanye hasn’t been all that hard to find. After all, news recently broke of his secret marriage to Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. Still, this recent development represents a time in which lawyers are unable to find the rapper. Now, the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm seeks to publish advertisements of a withdrawal order in two L.A.-area newspapers. Given this “multi-prong approach,” according to the firm, they can find Kanye more easily.

“Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the documents stated. “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

Furthermore, Greenberg Traurig represented the Chicago artist against Ultra International Music Publishing. However, in December of last year, the New York City-based firm requested an extension to serve West as a client after dropping him. Attorneys had to serve him before a copyright infringement case against him could proceed.

Moreover, Judge Analisa Torres granted their motion to drop Ye as a client in November of last year. Also, she ordered the firm to serve him a court order firsthand by December 14th 2022. Apparently, that’s when the trouble began.

While this developed, Kanye’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John claimed he was missing. After rumors ran rampant about his location, news of his new wife broke. Still, they didn’t get a marriage license, so their union is committed, yet not legally bound. Prior to this, his divorce from Kim Kardashian finalized in November.

What do you think of Kanye West’s lawyers using newspaper ads to get to him? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on Kanye West.

[via]