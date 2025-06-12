In January of this year, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a lawsuit filed by two women. The women came forward anonymously to allege that they experienced sexual harassment, assault, and more during their time working for the label. One of the women accuses Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. of sexual harassment. She also accuses Chief Marketing Officer Brandon "Big B" Tiffith of sexual battery and trying to sleep with her.

The other woman alleges that she was coerced into drinking alcohol and sexually exploited by one employee, David Harrell. She alleges that other employees sexually assaulted and harassed her on multiple other occasions. TDE is accused of ignoring these alleged incidents when they were brought to their attention.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, TDE's lawyer Marty Singer released a statement in response. He vehemently denied the allegations on the label's behalf, exposing the women's identities in the process.

“This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by [anonymous women] who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," he alleged. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, [anonymous women] were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action."

The women later amended the lawsuit to include new allegations of doxxing.

Brandon "Big B" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith attend Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning" album listening event at Two Bit Circus on July 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

“Plaintiffs initially filed this lawsuit under the pseudonyms Jane Doe and Jane Roe, fearing for their reputations and safety if their names were publicly revealed,” the suit alleges. “On information and believe, Defendant TDE released a public statement to multiple news outlets on February 1, 2025 through a representative stating that this was a ‘shakedown lawsuit by [anonymous women]’ thus revealing Plaintiff’s names to the public.”