Latto Denies That Her New Song "Sunday Service" Is A Diss Track

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the biggest stories of 2024 so far. On top of being incredibly viral, it's translated to impressive sales numbers. Megan's diss track "HISS" spent four straight days as the number one song on the US Spotify charts. Unsurprisingly, it rode that high to a commanding number-one debut on the Hot 100. Many online believed that Latto was aiming for a similar appeal with her new track "Sunday Service," but now she's refuting that.

The speculation began with a tease earlier this week where she posed in front of a picture of Ice Spice with a black bar over her eyes. That led many to speculate that the song would be a diss aimed at the "Princess Diana" rapper. So when the song itself dropped many immediately poured through it looking for anything they could interpret as a diss. Though they found a much less direct song than many were expecting, fans still tried to frame the song as her "HISS" moment. Now, Latto took to Twitter to clarify that the song isn't actually a diss track.

Latto Opens Up On Her Intention Behind "Sunday Service"

When somebody compared Latto's new song to Nicki's much-maligned "Big Foot" she clapped back. In particular, she took issue with the idea that it's a "diss track." "Who tf ever said it was a diss??? Video at noon I’m finna go live yallllll" she said in a response tweet.

In a later Instagram live she tried to clarify things. She also cleared up fan thoughts on the album being an "homage" to other female rappers. Latto clarified that while the song itself isn't an homage, there are scenes from the music video that are meant to be interpreted that way. What do you think of Latto's mixed responses to her new song "Sunday Service?" Do you think her new song is a diss track after all? Let us know in the comment section below.

