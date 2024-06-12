Kacy Hill Reveals How She Escaped Kanye West's GOOD Music Deal

She had to wait a long time before she could go independent.

Kacy Hill is one of several talented artists who were signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music label. She got her start as a backup danger on the Yeezus tour, before inking a deal with West and releasing her debut album Like a Woman in 2017. Hill left GOOD Music in 2019, however, after an elongated waiting period for her second album. It would eventually come out independently. The singer didn't have much to say about her time on GOOD Music. That is, until a recent performance on her Bug Tour.

Kacy Hill took time out between songs to detail how and why she Kanye West's label. She said that she tirelessly tried to terminate her contract, but struggled to get in touch with West amidst his busy musical schedule. "At that time, [Kanye] decided he didn't want to use an email," she told the audience. "And he also didn't have an assistant. So I was like, that is so crazy. And so for like six months of my life, and this is a true story, I'm not exaggerating anything. It's crazier than I could even tell it. For like six months of my life, I went to Sunday Service."

Kacy Hill Spent Months Tracking Kanye West Down

The singer's attempts to track West down persisted. She eventually managed to corner him in an office in Calabasas. Despite West's reputation for being difficult, and the lengthy process of tracking him down, the rapper obliged Kacy Hill's request. "He was like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I was like, 'You can text literally anyone and say that I'm done,'" Hill told the crowd. "And so he did, and he texted someone and said I was done, and I was done." Things were so comfortable between the two artists that Hill even played some of her second album for West. "I played him some of my second record, and he was like, 'This is cool. Could you make it a gospel song?'," she recalled being asked. "And I was like, 'Sure, like, whatever you want.'"