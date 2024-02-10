Latto "Belly" Reference In "Sunday Service" Music Video Debated By Fans

A moment in the music video for Latto's new track "Sunday Service" that references an iconic moment from the 1998 film Belly has sparked fan debate online. Latto appears bathed in neon blue light with glowing iridescent irises. While it is a striking shot, not everyone online is impressed. Some fans argued that Latto shouldn't be praised for a reference that has been done countless times before. JT has previously made the same reference to much less acclaim. Meanwhile, other fans argued that Latto was too light-skinned to really make use of the effect as seen in the original film.

However, of course, her diehard fanbase was there to defend the impressive shot. Along with calling it "iconic", they argued that no one person has a monopoly on film references. Furthermore, something as iconic as Belly is going to receive countless homages, especially in hip-hop culture. Things inevitably got heated online over the issue. How do you feel about the reference? Let us know in the comments.

Latto Performs On SNL

Meanwhile, amid her new music and seemingly unintentional beef with Ice Spice, Latto has also been making the rounds on late-night TV. She made a surprise appearance on SNL last weekend, appearing alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez. The Columbus rapper came out to perform her remix of "Can't Get Enough" and remained on hand to join Lopez and Redman in performing "This Is Me...Now". The track is the lead single from Lopez's upcoming semi-biographical film of the same name.

However, the whole thing ended with a slightly awkward moment as the cast (including a cameo from GOP candidate Nikki Haley, who had appeared during the cold open) came out for the goodbyes. Episode host Ayo Edebiri appeared to turn to Lopez and then Latto, appeared to look for a hug from both Lopez and Latto only to receive none. The rap trend continues as 21 Savage was also announced as this week's musical guest.

