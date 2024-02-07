21 Savage To Perform On “Saturday Night Live” With Shane Gillis Hosting

21 Savage will be performing as the musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, featuring Shane Gillis as the host. The iconic show made the announcement on social media, earlier this week. Gillis is notable as the host, considering he was fired from the show back in 2019.

Despite the 21 Savage announcement, most of the social media attention came to Gillis. “I’m disappointed that SNL would hire someone [without] talent to appear on their show,” one user on Instagram wrote. “If you listen to his podcast, or his stand up, you’ll see he has a track record of being funny. I just don’t think that has a place at SNL anymore, times have changed.” Others brought up the show bringing on conservative politician Nikki Haley, last week, and complained about how they made light of her controversial failure to mention slavery as the cause of the Civil War back in December.

21 Savage Performs At The Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Burna Boy and 21 Savage at the 66th Grammy. Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Gillis was famously hired by Saturday Night Live in 2019, but was let go just days later after a series of videos of him mocking East Asian accents and using various slurs resurfaced online. He attempted to apologize and explain that the clips were taken out of context and that he was doing a bit, but it wasn't enough as various other controversial jokes continued popping up. "I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries" he said on Twitter at the time. "If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you're going to find a lot of bad misses. I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said."

21 To Appear On "SNL"

While it will mark his SNL debut, 21 Savage previously performed on a replica set from the show with Drake to promote their single, "On BS," during the run-up to Her Loss. Be on the lookout for further updates on 21 Savage and Saturday Night Live on HotNewHipHop.

