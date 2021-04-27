Nardo Wick
- MusicNardo Wick Labeled "Boring" During "50 v. 1" For Refusing Liquor & DrugsNardo Wick says he doesn't need drugs to have fun.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Announces Tour For "American Dream" With JID, Nardo Wick & MoreThe North American trek, also assisted by 21 Lil Harold, kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on June 15 in Atlanta.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNardo Wick & Sexyy Red Meet Up For The First Time On Raunchy Banger "Somethin'"Nardo drops his first solo single in nearly one year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNardo Wick Fan Attack Has Charlamagne Tha God Calling For The Rapper To Ditch His Crew"The Breakfast Club" host urged the rapper to hire professional security.By Ben Mock
- MusicNardo Wick's Crew Turn Themselves In To Police For Beating Fan UpBoth individuals were charged with felony battery, and the 15-year-old in this case was hit with firearm possession by a minor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeNardo Wick's Entourage Members Wanted By Police After Violent AttackThe attack left a fan hospitalized with potential long term damage. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNardo Wick Breaks Silence On Fan Who Was Attacked By His EntourageWick tried to separate himself from the actions of his group.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNardo Wick Fan Hospitalized By Rapper's Entourage After Asking For A PhotoThe attack resulted in a police investigation into Nardo Wick's group.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsNardo Wick Links Up With Lil Baby On New Track "Hot Boy"Nardo Wick and Lil Baby did their thing on "Hot Boy."By Alexander Cole
- NewsNardo Wick Comes Through With "Who Is Nardo Wick??" DeluxeNardo Wick enlists The Kid Laroi, Latto, and Lakeyah for "Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe)"By Aron A.
- NewsNardo Wick Brings Forth Sinister Energy On New Single "Riot"Nardo Wick has returned with a new single.By Alexander Cole
- NewsNardo Wick Unloads On New Single "Krazy Krazy"Nardo Wick returns with his latest single. By Aron A.
- Music VideosNardo Wick Enlists Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum" Music VideoNardo Wick, Lil Baby, and Future team up for the "Me Or Sum" music video. By Aron A.
- Music VideosNardo Wick & His "Wicked Witch" Wreak Havoc In New VideoNardo Wick releases the Pulp Fiction-inspired new music video for "Wicked Witch."By Alex Zidel
- NewsNardo Wick Asserts His Dominance On "Wickman"Nardo Wick continues to impress at the age of 19.By Alexander Cole
- NewsNardo Wick Introduces Himself On Debut Album "Who Is Nardo Wick?"Nardo Wick drops his debut album "Who Is Nardo Wick?" featuring Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNardo Wick Taps Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum"Nardo Wick prepares for the release of his debut album with his new single, "Me Or Sum" ft. Lil Baby and Future. By Aron A.
- NewsNardo Wick Drops "Who Want Smoke??" Ft. 21 Savage, Lil Durk, G HerboThe original single was released back in January and Wick thought this was a good time for an update.By Erika Marie
- NewsNardo Wick Offers Up A New Banger With "I Be Chillin"Nardo Wick brings some menacing energy to his new song "I Be Chillin."By Alexander Cole
- NewsNardo Wick Whispers A Hit With "Pull Up"Nardo Wick continues his explosive single run with "Pull Up." By Joe Abrams
- NewsNardo Wick Shines On Nightmarish Banger "Shhh"Up-and-coming Nardo Wick continues forging a dark path with the nightmarish new banger "Shhh."By Mitch Findlay