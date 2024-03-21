Nardo Wick Fan's Attacker Skips Court Appearance, Forfeits Bond

In November of last year, one unlucky fan approached Nardo Wick after a show to ask for a photo, but what happened next put him in the hospital. As he neared the rapper, a member of his entourage took it upon himself to punch the man in the face. A minor individual then threw several additional punches, knocking the fan out cold on the ground. Reportedly, he suffered a concussion and a brain bleed. Footage from the incident is disturbing, to say the least, and most viewers agree that what took place was completely unwarranted.

After the footage made its way online, Nardo Wick took to social media to make it clear that he didn't condone the attack whatsoever. He also noted that he had already apologized to the fan and his family. "I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way," the 21-year-old explained. "I expressed to him and his momma how sorry and concerned I am that it happened to him multiple times before anything [hit] the internet."

Rapper Nardo Wick performs during Kodak Black & Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The following month, 34-year-old Zachary L. Benton and the minor turned themselves in at the Tampa Police Department for their roles in the attack. Both were charged with felony aggravated battery, and the minor was hit with an additional gun charge. While it appeared as though Benton was prepared to take accountability for the brutal encounter, a new update in his case suggests otherwise.

Earlier this week, he was scheduled to appear in court but failed to show up for unspecified reasons. As a result, his $2,000 cash bond was forfeited. Reportedly, he's not actually a close friend of Nardo's, but more of an acquaintance. What do you think of the man who attacked one of Nardo Wick's fans last year skipping his court appearance? What about him forfeiting his bond because of it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

