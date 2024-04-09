Nardo Wick's Brother Identified As Shooter In Ring Camera Footage

Nardo Wick has had his share of legal troubles. The rapper was arrested on a concealed weapons charge in August 2021, but released soon after. The same may not be true for Wick's brother, Hayward Biggins. First Coast News reports that Biggins was caught shooting at a house in St. Johns County back in March. The house is located near Nardo Wick's family home, and the footage in question, which was captured via ring camera, shows Biggins trying to kick in the front door before pulling out a gun and firing a single shot.

The outlet confirms that nobody was injured in the shooting. That being said, the tenants have moved out of the house and are afraid to return to the scene of the crime. "They can’t live there because they are traumatized," a neighbor revealed. "They’ve been sleeping in a hotel for the last few weeks." The owner of the St. Johns Country home claimed that there was a community meeting about the shooting, and that many wanted to confront Biggins at his home. "I had to stop people marching to his house, that’s how angry the neighborhood was," they revealed. "I definitely feel the need of protecting our neighbors."

Hayward Biggins Was Caught Firing A Gun On Camera

Biggins was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred. He was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted armed burglary. Nardo Wick's manager was critical of the way the locals handled the incident, however. He accused Biggins' neighbors of being "clout chasers" who are trying to drag Wick into the situation despite his lack of involvement. “[The family] had nothing to do with Hayward’s actions," he said. "And the shooting had nothing to do with Nardo Wick."

The name of the tenants will not be released due to safety concerns. Nardo Wick has not spoken on the incident publicly, but he has been quick to criticize those close to him in the past. He took two members of his security team to task in 2023 when they assaulted a fan who was trying to get a picture with him. "I don't stand with the situation that happened," he said on Instagram Live. "As soon as it happened I tried to deescalate the situation." Wick's brother, Biggins, is currently in jail without bond.

