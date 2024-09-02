Nardo Wick's Brother Reportedly Enters Insanity Plea Over Florida Burglary

The incident was caught on video, and after allegedly being identified, Nardo Wick's brother now finds himself in a tough spot.

Nardo Wick and his family are in a tough situation right now following his brother Hayward Biggins' arrest for attempted burglary back in March. Moreover, Ring camera footage below is what allegedly identified Nardo's brother as the shooter in this incident. While the rapper had nothing to do with this incident, his community still expressed outrage, as this burglary apparently took place near his home. Nevertheless, Biggins and his legal team reportedly filed for an insanity plea in this situation, which means that he seeks mental help in recovering from this incident but doesn't think that he's directly responsible or accountable for it given his struggles.

However, this isn't the only contentious and dangerous situation involving one of Nardo Wick's close associates these days. For example, some members of his entourage apparently beat up a young fan when he tried to ask for a picture, which drew a lot of controversy online. Many debated whether or not this was a proper response, and most people agreed that Nardo's team took this way too far in this incident. Still, this is another situation that the Jacksonville MC had nothing to do with, and he quickly spoke out about this fan.

"I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way," Nardo Wick expressed on social media. "I expressed to him and his momma how sorry and concerned I am that it happened to him multiple times before anything [hit] the internet. And I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. And I was even gone make a post to find out who he was before his mama text me. I can't control another grown man actions. I aint know that was gone happen and I was mad when it happened."