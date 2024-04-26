Future Disses Drake (Again) On Nardo Wick Single "Back To Back"

Future wasn't going to stay silent forever. Future and Metro Boomin were the ones who turned the rest of the hip-hop industry against Drake by releasing the pointedly titled albums WE DON'T LIKE YOU and WE STILL DON'T LIKE YOU. They clearly have a problem with the 6 God, and they teamed up with every rap star who feels the same way to bomb on him. Future has been suspiciously quiet since the collab albums dropped, however, leading many to ask whether he was still invested in the battle. Fans got their answer on April 25.

Future linked up with Nardo Wick for the new single "Back to Back," and you can guess where this is all going based on the title. The song isn't as pointed as Drake's 2015 diss, especially considering Wick's generic first verse. It's only when Future hops on for a second verse that the purpose of "Back to Back" becomes clear. Pluto raps about "sliming out" an unnamed op and smashing a woman as soon as he meest her. One of Drake's recent hits was "Slime You Out" with SZA, and the feud between him and Future is rumored to be over a woman.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Future References Multiple Drake Song Titles

Future then uses the words "diss" and "back to back" in the same line. "Ain't gon' be no n**ga who dissin' you, I'm spinnin' back to back," he spits. "Any n**ga save on the issue, I'm goin' rat-a-tat (Brrt)." Future knows all eyes are on him in 2024, so there's little to no chances these bars are coincidental. He wraps up the verse by threatening violence against his target. "Fifty bullets sittin' in the clip, it got a n**ga arrogant. Murderers on murderers do murders, my natural habitat."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Back to Back," by Nardo Wick and Future? Do you think Future is really taking shots at Drake? Are his bars hard-hitting? Do you think Drizzy will respond? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Nardo Wick and Future. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bro, I'm clever, vendettas, raw dope, it's whatever (Let's go up)

I'm a rapper, but better, if I go, I go federal (Pluto)

I pour up, I don't measure, I smash soon I met her (Oh)

I leveled up, my bread up, I'm fed up, it's pressure

It's gang-gang, you can't hang, we slimin' out whoever

I keep it on, get stepped on, in Maison Margiela

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Debuts After "We Still Don’t Trust You" Tops The Charts