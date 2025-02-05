Nardo Wick Delivers His Hardest Single Yet With "I Wonder" Single

BY Elias Andrews 235 Views
nardo-wicknardo-wick
The rapper sounds ominous as ever.

Nardo Wick has one speed. The Florida rapper dishes out aggressive bars over beats that sound like absolute chaos. The catch, of course, is that Wick's delivery is hushed and menacing. He doesn't yell over instrumentals the way some of his Florida brethren do. "I Wonder" is a textbook example of the Nardo Wick formula at work. The single is barely over two minutes, and sees him rattle off a series of increasingly intense lyrics with a flow that completely unrushed.

There's a fine line with Nardo Wick songs. Some of them get repetitive, others hit the mark. "I Wonder" is a case of the latter, thankfully. The instrumental is blistering and aggressive. The bass is absolutely huge, and the synth leads harken back to the trap of a decade ago. Wick references Future's classic "Wicked" single and questions the motivations of those in his circle. Hence the title. "I wonder what I did to make her like me so much," he spits. "She feelin' me a lot now, but it started as a crush." The song is another winner for Nardo Wick. You'll like it if you like his past releases.

Nardo Wick Busts Out A Menacing Flow On New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

She just got a gun, she say I play, she shoot it up
I wonder what I did to make her like me so much
She feelin' me a lot now, but it started as a crush
I wonder if it's love or I wonder if it's lust

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
