Nardo Wick Delivers His Hardest Single Yet With "I Wonder" Single

Nardo Wick has one speed. The Florida rapper dishes out aggressive bars over beats that sound like absolute chaos. The catch, of course, is that Wick's delivery is hushed and menacing. He doesn't yell over instrumentals the way some of his Florida brethren do. "I Wonder" is a textbook example of the Nardo Wick formula at work. The single is barely over two minutes, and sees him rattle off a series of increasingly intense lyrics with a flow that completely unrushed.

There's a fine line with Nardo Wick songs. Some of them get repetitive, others hit the mark. "I Wonder" is a case of the latter, thankfully. The instrumental is blistering and aggressive. The bass is absolutely huge, and the synth leads harken back to the trap of a decade ago. Wick references Future's classic "Wicked" single and questions the motivations of those in his circle. Hence the title. "I wonder what I did to make her like me so much," he spits. "She feelin' me a lot now, but it started as a crush." The song is another winner for Nardo Wick. You'll like it if you like his past releases.

Nardo Wick Busts Out A Menacing Flow On New Single

