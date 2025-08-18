Judge Orders That Young Thug's Luxury Belongings Seized From YSL Trial Must Be Returned

Young Thug is getting more of his personal belongings back thanks to an order by Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker. She dismissed a civil forfeiture lawsuit, per request of the rapper's team, citing prosecutors failed to litigate on certain dates. "I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted."

As a result, the Georgia creative is receiving back $145,000, a Chevrolet Corvette, Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as jewelry. According to Billboard, prosecutors did try to argue the dismissal. They stated that the reason they didn't challenge by the due dates was because of Brian Steel.

To expound, they claimed that Thug's attorney was moving things around so he could still represent Diddy during his federal trial. However, their explanation fell on deaf ears.

Judge Whitaker stood firm on her decision. "The procedural rules and requirements of these forfeiture statutes are mandatory, and the statutes are strictly construed against the state."

But even with that, prosecutors can still appeal. That would delay when Young Thug receives his aforementioned items back.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

At the time of writing, we still don't know how they are going to proceed. But Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis was highly critical of Judge Whitaker's ruling.

"We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial. We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history."

You may be thinking that you read something like this already, and you would be correct. Back in February, Thug and his legal reps secured a similar victory. However, the belongings that the YSL boss got back at that time were slightly different.

Then, he was granted access to his Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a Lamborghini Aventador, and multiple Glock handguns.

Overall, it's another small but significant legal triumph for him as things slowly but steadily get back to normal.

However, he's still dealing with things related to the case, including his fractured relationship with Gunna. Their beef has picked back up in recent weeks, with Thugger dissing his former signee on a Lil Baby snippet.