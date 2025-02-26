Young Thug Reportedly Has Jewelry Returned After Requesting Back Luxury Items Seized In YSL Raid

Young Thug is continuing to get his life back in order and this reported legal victory will go a long way in achieving that goal. Per the Jasmine Brand and other sources, a Georgia judge has ruled that the state must return his jewelry. The luxury pieces were just some of the items seized in the May 2022 raids that ultimately led to Thugger's arrest. They were a part of the $149,426 worth in guns and cash. Now that this order is successful, we have more details as to what he was trying to have returned.
Overall, they include a "Rolex Datejust with "King Slime" engraved, a diamond cross pendant, a necklace with green jewels, a diamond tennis necklace, and two diamond stud earrings." Rafaello & Company, the jeweler who presumably supplied the pieces to Young Thug, are also reclaiming ownership. As we said, it's not the most important legal W for the Georgia rap icon. But we are sure he's elated to have some of his possessions back. Unfortunately, though, there is no report in regard to him receiving the money, guns or cars back that he also demanded be returned.
Is Young Thug Dropping Music In 2025?
The vehicles include two Mercedes Benz AMG GTs, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, and a 2022 Porsche 911. But while Young Thug awaits those personal items, he's got other things to be happy about. Specifically, when it comes to his music career. Since the beginning of 2025, he has been finding his way back to the studio by assisting Lil Baby. He and Future both are featured on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" on WHAM.
Additionally, there are some speculating that Quavo might be next in line for a feature. The former Migos member shared some BTS of his latest single "Trappa Rappa," and Thugger made an appearance. This next one isn't entirely related to new music, but it's still exciting. On July 5, he will be performing for the first time since his release in Belgium. He is going to be the headlining act on the third day of the Les Ardentes Festival.