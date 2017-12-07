senator
- Pop CultureRhode Island Sen. Tiara Mack Reacts To Backlash Over Twerking VideoShe posted a clip twerking while in a headstand before asking for votes.By Erika Marie
- MusicBun B Calls Ted Cruz A "B*tch Ass" At Astros GameBun B didn't hold his tongue when he saw Ted Cruz at the Astros game this weekend. By Aron A.
- SneakersBernie Sanders Takes A Swipe At Nike And Phil KnightBernie wants Nike to pay more taxes.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTed Cruz Returns To Texas Following Cancun FiascoThe Ted Cruz saga has been quite the mess.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTed Cruz Obliterated Online For Horrendous HaircutTed Cruz has been getting a lot of flack online as of late.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsArkansas Senator Tom Cotton Calls Slavery A "Necessary Evil"A senator from Arkansas called slavery a "necessary evil" in a new statement.By Cole Blake
- TVESPN Reprimands Adrian Wojnarowski For E-Mail FiascoAdrian Wojnarowski certainly regrets sending out that e-mail.By Alexander Cole
- TVAdrian Wojnarowski Issues Apology Following Obscene E-MailAdrian Wojnarowski had some harsh words for a Senator from Missouri.By Alexander Cole
- TVAdrian Wojnarowski Reportedly Says "F*ck You" To Missouri SenatorThe alleged e-mail came after Hawley criticized the NBA's lack of criticism for the Chinese government.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsSenator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportRand Paul is the first U.S. Senator to contract Covid-19.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsCory Booker Reveals How He Hooked Up With Rosario DawsonCory Booker defends his relationship with Rosario Dawson.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCory Booker Talks Girlfriend Rosario Dawson: She's An "Incredible Human Being"The love is real. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNew Bill To Legalize Marijuana Is Called S.420A senator introduced a new bill to legalize weed.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKamala Harris Announces 2020 Presidential RunKamala Harris is "for the people."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyRosario Dawson & Cory Booker Dating Rumours Lead To One QuestionDawson or Booker 2020?By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle On John McCain: "Symbol Of Unity" Who Danced "The Robot""It looked like so much fun"By Zaynab
- SocietySenator John McCain Dies At 81: ReportRest in peace to a true hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Reacts To Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hinting She Has A Crush On HimHe's the only reason Warren watches "Ballers."By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West Invited To Visit Slave Ports In Africa By Nigerian LawmakerA Nigerian lawmaker wants Kanye West to "experience the choices in chains."By Aron A.
- SocietyBarack Obama's Legal Marijuana Policy Is Under Attack From Jeff SessionsJeff Sessions ups the ante in his war on legal weed. By Matt F
- SocietySenator Al Franken Fires Shots At Donald Trump During His Resignation SpeechSenator Al Franken has some parting words for President Donald Trump. By Matt F