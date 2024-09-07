50 Cent Says He’d Consider Vegas Residency Under One Condition

50 Cent appears to have closed out his touring days with a bang, making his way around the world on his critically acclaimed "Final Lap" tour. During a recent interview with Haute Living, however, he hinted that he still might be up for performing under the right set of circumstances. The outlet asked him whether or not he'd ever consider committing to a Las Vegas residency. At first, he was extremely skeptical. Fortunately, he seemed to come around to the idea eventually.

“How much of a residency can I commit to when I have multiple film projects coming?” he asked. “Not just the television stuff, but opportunities for me to star in feature films, too. I’m having success in film; my career in television mirrors my music career."

50 Cent Claims Vegas Residency Would Be "Fun" If Shows Were Spaced Out

Rapper 50 Cent (C) performs onstage during "The Final Lap" tour at Climate Pledge Arena on September 07, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

“My first television show [Power] is the largest show on the network; I’m able to develop spinoff shows and turn this into a 10-year anniversary, and it’s now the number one program in African American and Latino households. So, [now in particular] I have to seriously balance out and schedule things,” he continued. The writer then mentioned how performances are typically spaced out by weeks or months for Vegas residencies. Fif says that if that were the case, he might actually be willing to consider it. “That would actually be fun; that would work for me to do it that way," he claimed.

