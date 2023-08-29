50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due To Extreme Heat

50 Cent won’t be performing in Phoenix, AZ tonight as a result of extreme heat. The rapper took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news to his Arizona fans, although he promised that he’d be performing soon. “Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to the point of purchase for instructions,” he wrote. “I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

Many fans were undoubtedly disappointed about the news, especially since The Final Lap tour has been one of the most celebrated tours of the summer. According to Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent managed to move 840,000 tickets in the first week alone. By Aug. 12th, the rapper reached a million tickets sold. Fans across the country have applauded Fif’s showmanship throughout, especially since the tour marked a celebration of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates His Legacy With An Outstanding Hip-Hop Spectacle On “The Final Lap” Tour

50 Cent’s Concert Postponed

Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/c9qcjmOJvI — 50cent (@50cent) August 29, 2023

50 Cent is a little over a month into The Final Lap tour, which will extend into December. It’s an impressive run, especially for a rapper who hasn’t released a studio album in nearly a decade. Regardless, it’s certainly a bittersweet moment for fans. The rapper confirmed that this will likely be his last full-blown international tour of his career. As he continues building his television and film empire, he doesn’t necessarily have time to be on the road for four months at a time.

Fif is set to play Los Angeles on Aug. 30th. He will wrap up his North American dates in Toronto on Sept. 22nd before continuing his trek in Europe, where he’ll perform in the Netherlands, Sweden, and other European countries. Additionally, he’ll be heading to Mumbai, India on Nov. 25th. Hopefully, he’ll announce a new date for Arizona in the near future. Check out his announcement above. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding 50 Cent’s tour.

Read More: 50 Cent Kicks Off The Global “Final Lap” Tour In Salt Lake City