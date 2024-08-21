Janet Jackson Reportedly Lands Unbelievable Payday For Las Vegas Residency

Reportedly, Jackson was “jumping for joy" after inking the deal.

Today, Janet Jackson officially announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre. The 10-show run is scheduled to kick off on December 30 and wrap up just after Valentine's Day 2025. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on August 28, and for obvious reasons, fans can't wait.

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, says of the announcement. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Janet Jackson Reportedly Earning $13 Million For 10-Show Vegas Residency

Amid the exciting news, The Jasmine Brand reports that Jackson has signed a $13 million deal for the residency. Sources add that she was “jumping for joy," and that she's looking forward to her "fresh and dynamic” performances. Of course, this is no small payday, though some social media users argue that she deserved more. This is up for debate, but reportedly, it “blew the London residency offer out of the water.”

Jackson took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate the exciting news, sharing a heartfelt message with her supporters. "We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week! This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love," she wrote. What do you think of Janet Jackson reportedly receiving a staggering $13 million for her upcoming residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas? Does this number surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.