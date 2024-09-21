Janet Jackson Sparks Outrage Online For Her Controversial Kamala Harris Take

This turned into a firestorm for Janet Jackson on the Internet.

A lot of celebrities these days are endorsing either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for U.S. President, whether their takes are based in actual policy agreements or not. Moreover, it's been a controversial ride to see what discussions, debates, and combative back-and-forths occur as a result, especially in the hip-hop world. However, outside of that conversation, Janet Jackson recently ruffled a lot of feathers online during her recent interview with The Guardian. In it, the interviewer asked her about the prospect of potentially getting the first female president – and the first Black female president – in United States history.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Janet Jackson asked the interviewer, who had asked the singer this Kamala Harris question due to her own references to social justice and racial equity. "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian." "Well, she's both," the interviewer replied, referencing Harris' Jamaican father and Kamala's mother's view of her as a Black daughter. "Her father's white," Janet responded. "That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white."

Janet Jackson's Thoughts On Kamala Harris

Then, the interviewer asked Janet Jackson whether she thinks that the United States is "ready for [Kamala Harris]" as, if not a Black woman, then as a woman of color. "I don't know," she posited. "Honestly, I don't want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don't know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem." Of course, this led to a whole variety of reactions from fans who came across this, as they either agree with the Las Vegas concert resident or condemned her assessment of Harris' racial identity. You can see some of these takes down below.