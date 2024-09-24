Janet Jackson's Alleged Manager Breaks His Silence After Being Fired Over Kamala Harris Apology

Janet Jackson was allegedly upset about the apology.

Janet Jackson's alleged former manager, Mo Elmasri, says that the legendary singer fired her after he put out a statement on her behalf apologizing for questioning Kamala Harris' race. Jackson had done so during an interview with The Guardian over the weekend. "Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused," Elmasri's statement said. Soon after it was released, a representative for Jackson clarified that she hadn't approved the message.

“I no longer work for her," Elmasri then confirmed to Variety in an email. "I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.” He added that Kamala Harris has "all my support."

Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Atlanta

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 20: Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign event about reproductive rights in Atlanta GA, United States on September 20, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As for Jackson's original comments, she told The Guardian: “‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’ ‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’” When the outlet clarified that Harris is both Black and Indian, she countered: “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.” Harris' father is a a Jamaican immigrant who came to the United States to study economics. Her mother passed away in 2009, but she was an Indiana immigrant as well.

Harris is currently running for President of the United States as a member of the Democratic Party against the Republican nominee, Donald Trump. She took over the campaign from Joe Biden, after he decided not to pursue a second term, earlier this year.