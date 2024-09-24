Janet Jackson's Alleged Manager Breaks His Silence After Being Fired Over Kamala Harris Apology

BYCole Blake449 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Thom Browne : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Janet Jackson attends the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Janet Jackson was allegedly upset about the apology.

Janet Jackson's alleged former manager, Mo Elmasri, says that the legendary singer fired her after he put out a statement on her behalf apologizing for questioning Kamala Harris' race. Jackson had done so during an interview with The Guardian over the weekend. "Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused," Elmasri's statement said. Soon after it was released, a representative for Jackson clarified that she hadn't approved the message.

“I no longer work for her," Elmasri then confirmed to Variety in an email. "I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.” He added that Kamala Harris has "all my support."

Read More: Janet Jackson Sparks Outrage Online For Her Controversial Kamala Harris Take

Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Atlanta

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 20: Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign event about reproductive rights in Atlanta GA, United States on September 20, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As for Jackson's original comments, she told The Guardian: “‘Well, you know what they supposedly said?’ ‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.’” When the outlet clarified that Harris is both Black and Indian, she countered: “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.” Harris' father is a a Jamaican immigrant who came to the United States to study economics. Her mother passed away in 2009, but she was an Indiana immigrant as well.

Harris is currently running for President of the United States as a member of the Democratic Party against the Republican nominee, Donald Trump. She took over the campaign from Joe Biden, after he decided not to pursue a second term, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Janet Jackson and the upcoming Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DL Hughley Clowns Janet Jackson For Conspiratorial Take On Kamala Harris

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...