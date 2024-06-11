Victoria Monet Draws Comparisons To Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, & Beyonce In "Alright" Music Video

Victoria Monet, veteran R&B singer and songwriter, really put a lot of people on notice after nabbing a massive GRAMMY win. At this year's award show, the Atlanta, Georgia native took home the hardware for Best R&B Album. Her fifth overall project JAGUAR II, the sequel to the 2020 tape, dropped in late August 2023 and featured quite a few standout tracks. You have the horn backed "On My Mama", "Smoke" with Lucky Daye, among others. The album won over some very respectable competition as well, including Summer Walker, Babyface, Coco Jones, and Emily King. However, the nominations do not stop there. She is also getting recognized by BET for the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. With all of this well-deserved success, it seems to be trickling down to other areas of her career. For example, Victoria Monet is getting tons of praise for the music video for "Alright".