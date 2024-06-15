Lil Wayne Will Hit Las Vegas For "Shared" Residency Shows, The First Of Their Kind

2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Lil Wayne performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Two venues in Las Vegas have essentially joined forces to provide two different Lil Wayne residencies back to back.

Lil Wayne continues to cement his status as an all-time hip-hop legend, reaching the heights of securing a residency in Las Vegas later this summer. In fact, he will host not only one, but two runs of shows in the first ever "shared residency" in the city. Per FOX 5 Vegas, this concept manifests through back-to-back residencies in different venues, the first of which is at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel starting on Saturday, June 29. Then on July 12, two weeks later, Weezy will move to his first Zouk Nightclub show. So if you're in Nevada anytime soon, now you know what to do.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Lil Wayne to Zouk Las Vegas," Joe Lopez, the nightclub's Vice President, told FOX 5 Vegas. "His dynamic performances and legendary status make him the perfect artist to launch this transformative residency. We look forward to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience for all to enjoy this monumental artist." "We cannot wait to continue our longstanding relationship with Lil Wayne and have him return as a resident artist at Drai’s," the venue's management group's president, Dustin Drai, added. He continued: "We could not align with a more dynamic artist to welcome this debut residency partnership."

Lil Wayne Performing At The TwoGether Land Festival

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 2 of the TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tickets for the kickoff dates for these residencies are up for sale on Drai's and Zouk's websites, linked here and here, respectively. However, there still isn't much information on what other dates Lil Wayne will perform on, so keep your eyes peeled for that. In addition to all this, FOX 5's coverage of this announcement suggested that these shows are a part of the rollout for the long-awaited Tha Carter VI. He's been teasing this album for a very long time now, even dropping a mixtape in September of last year to hold us over.

As such, this is all very exciting news for Lil Wayne and for Weezy fans. He also teased new music recently in the face of getting snubbed from Apple Music's best albums list. Perhaps Tha Carter VI will arrive much sooner than we think. Either way, seeing Tunechi rip it in Vegas will surely be just as filling.

