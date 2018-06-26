upcoming shows
- MusicT-Pain's Tour Canceled Over Poor Ticket Sales: "I Was Advised To Lie About This"T-Pain won't be hitting the road anymore.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Co-Signs Summer Walker's "First & Last" Tour With MeliiTory Lanez is currently on the "Indigoat" tour with Chris Brown but he has time to show some love.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Season 4 Trailer Revealed By HuluDetective Veronica Mars returns on July 26th. By Aida C.
- Original Content15 TV Shows We're Excited For This SummerBinge watch your way through the hot months.By Michael Kaminsky
- MusicR. Kelly Locks In 2 Concerts In Germany After "Surviving R. Kelly" Airs: ReportR. Kelly's still in high demand in Germany despite "Surviving R. Kelly" allegations.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Announces Second Leg Of "Astroworld" TourTravis Scott announces North American dates for the second leg of his "Astroworld" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicT-Pain Announces "1UP" Tour DatesT-Pain will be hitting the road in March.By Aron A.
- MusicVince Staples Announces "Smile, You're On Camera" Tour With Buddy & JPEGMAFIAVince Staples is hitting the road in 2019.By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Levels Up In A Major Way: "STARZ Is My Network Now"The "positive vibes" movement has paid off for 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Cancels Upcoming Concerts To Work On Mac Miller Tribute Album: ReportFive of Lil Xan's upcoming concerts have been canceled. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Announces "Injured Generation" TourA$AP Rocky will be hitting the road in support of "Testing" on the "Injured Generation" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces "The Freddie Tour"Freddie Gibbs will be coming to a city near you this fall.By Aron A.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Announces North American Tour DatesPlayboi Carti is coming to a city near you this fall.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Roc Nation Joins BBC's Highly-Anticipated "Noughts & Crosses" SeriesRoc Nation has partnered with Participant Media to be the show's executive producers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Is Still Set To Perform At Breakaway Festival Despite Cancelling TourLil Pump's last performances before going to jail will be at Breakaway Festival and Mala Luna Festival.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Announced For October 6 Episode Of "Saturday Night Live"Travis Scott will be a musical guest on the October 6 episode of "SNL."By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Sell New Show To AmazonThe description is extremely unclear but we're still excited.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Adds Jaden Smith & Earth Gang To "K.O.D" TourJ. Cole's "K.O.D" tour kicks off next week. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" TourDrake and Migos' joint tour has been pushed back by more than a week.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Sons Of Anarchy" Spin-Off "Mayans M.C." Receives First Official TrailerThe trailer debuted ahead of the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott, Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd To Headline Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Pusha T and more are set to perform.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Announces "Harder Than Ever" Tour With City Girls, YK Osiris & MoreLil Baby is coming to a city near you this summer.By Aron A.
- MusicJay Rock Announces "The Big Redemption" TourJay Rock is coming to a city near you.By Aron A.