- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Drama Discussion Drags Chance The Rapper Into The FrayDo you agree that double standards are at play here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Is "Still Learning" How To Deal With Industry Double Standard, Loves Nicki MinajWhile on "Yo! MTV Raps," she also mentioned her dad's love for Eve. "That boy is a Ruff Ryder!" she joked.By Erika Marie
- NewsFousheé Reflects On The Differences Between Men & Women On "double standard"Fousheé's new song follows her debut 'Time Machine' project last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan The Stallion & Dua Lipa Discuss "Double Standards" In Music IndustryMegan The Stallion went on Dua Lipa's podcast after the release of their new song, "Sweetest Pie."By Cole Blake
- SportsKendrick Perkins Lashes Out Over LeBron & MJ Double StandardKendrick Perkins seems to think LeBron James would never get the same praise as Michael Jordan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndre Iguodala Comes To LeBron James' Defense Over China Issue: WatchIguodala seems to be the only one on LeBron's side.By Alexander Cole
- TVRyan Clark Unleashes Epic Rant On ESPN Analyst, Twitter Reacts: WatchPaul Finebaum was shook.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLoni Love Calls Out Double Standard After Backlash For Having White BoyfriendLoni Love opens up about her love. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAri Lennox Delivers Freestyle Diss At Jermaine Dupri Over His "Sexist Remarks"Ari Lennox stands above the rest in her contempt of Jermaine Dupri.By Devin Ch
- SportsUSWNT's Alex Morgan Responds To Criticism Over "Tea Celebration""You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is..."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby Aligns Himself With "The Female Rap Wave"Lil Baby's support goes a long way, he figures.By Devin Ch
- MusicMan Who Accused Cardi B Of Sexual Assault Admits He Was LyingThere is no such thing as "ethical conduct" in the dawn of Social Media.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Catches Heat After Admitting She Used To Drug & Rob MenCardi B went ballistic during a live stream and some fans are calling her out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGeto Boys' Willie D Compares Bow Wow's Domestic Attack To Rihanna's: It "Ain’t Cool"Willie D shares his opinion on Bow Wow & Kiyomi's fight. By Chantilly Post
- SportsNick Young Calls Out Double Standard In Bow Wow's Battery ArrestThe baller points out the hypocrisy of justice warriors' fight against domestic violence.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Digs Up Homophobic Tweets By Female ComediansHe is pointing out double standards.By Zaynab
- MusicVic Mensa Draws Parallels Between "Police Oppression" In Chicago, Palestine & IsraelVic Mensa has been labeled a "Revolutionary Rapper" for a reason.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I Slammed By Melania Trump's Team Over Lewd Depiction Of First LadyT.I. has been catching heat for his portrayal of a nude Melania Trump. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyJimmy Kimmel Roasts Fox News For Switching Tones On Kanye WestThere's a double-standard at play.By Zaynab
- WrestlingAl-Qaeda Condemns Saudi Kingdom For Hosting WWE EventSee why Al-Qaeda isn't pleased with Wrestling's "skin tight" dress code.By Devin Ch