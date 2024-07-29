MGK & Jelly Roll Divulge In Their Tragic Pasts On "Lonely Road"

Megan Fox, her newborn baby, and Roll's wife all star in the song's music video.

Jelly Roll and mgk are working together for the first time in their careers on a country rock cut, "Lonely Road". Both are obviously superstars in their respective genres, so this crossover is something that makes sense from a streaming standpoint. However, more importantly, this combination of talent is a great pairing musically speaking as well. Both are quite often bobbing and weaving in and out of different genres, mgk especially. However, Jelly Roll does too, as he has some rapport with quite a bit of hip-hop artists. According to the Cleveland native, this record is something that has taken a long time to finally release.

About two years, multiple studios, and a handful of countries only were needed for mgk and Jelly Roll to deliver "Lonely Road". Overall, the single is produced and performed with a lot of emotion. If some of the lyrics sound familiar, it's because it interpolates the iconic country song by John Denver, "Country Roads, Take Me Home". Throughout, mgk and Jelly Roll talk about their struggles with addiction and relationships, something that are consistent themes in both artist's discographies. This record has been doing massive numbers (expectedly), especially on YouTube. It's currently the number one trending video for music thanks to it suggestion that Megan Fox and mgk could be announcing the expectance of their first child? His partner in crime is wearing a baby bump in the visuals. It fast forwards eight months later to when the kid is born, so maybe we have a big update for real coming soon.

