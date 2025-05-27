Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Homophobic Backlash Over His New Pop Single "Cliché"

Machine Gun Kelly has a new single out called "Cliché" and it has been getting a whole lot of hate online these days.

Machine Gun Kelly has reinvented his career over the past few years. Overall, the artist has gone from hip-hop to pop punk. However, his latest single "Cliché" is an attempt to bridge the gap and become a full-on pop star.

The change in style has certainly rubbed a few people the wrong way. Some feel as though this musical aesthetic doesn't suit him. Others believe he should be staying in pop punk or going back to hip-hop. Meanwhile, some believe his choreography in the music video for "Cliché" is too reminiscent of Chris Brown, and that he is trying to steal from other artists.

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that he backlash to this song has been a lot. In fact, some users on X are resorting to homophobia. This is something that MGK has caught on to, and he is not letting it slide.

While taking to Instagram, MGK read out the comments made by one user in particular. It just goes to show that he has a sense of humor about all of this.

Machine Gun Kelly "Cliché"

“Just tell me you’re insecure. Tell me you found your girlfriend watching this music video without telling me,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “What is this? It’s a pop song, man.”

Whether or not MGK is able to get his pop aspirations off the ground, still remains to be seen. After all, fans don't exactly see him as a pop star. In fact, some would expect him to go and do country music thanks to his associations with guys like Jelly Roll.

If there is one thing for certain, it is that MGK is going to continue to do his thing, despite any potential backlash. He has a huge fanbase, and they are willing to support him no matter what. As for his rap fans, well, it does feel like that ship has sailed.

