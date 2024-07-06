MGK Gets Extra Personal On "Hotel Diablo: Floor 13 Edition"

MGK is at an interesting point in his career. He found success as a rapper, then pivoted to pop punk. Now, he's attempting to combine these genres into something uniquely him. The standard version of Hotel Diablo was mostly successful in doing this, but the deluxe version, aka Floor 13 Edition, proves that there's even more to MGK's stylistic fluidity than originally thought. There are six extra songs on Hotel Diablo: Floor 13 Edition, and they showcase impressive range in terms of tone and topic. The Ronny J beat on "El Pistolero" is going to make it an obvious standout for rap fans. It's one of the best songs on the whole album.

Things get woozier and more reflective as the Floor 13 Edition wears on. "Bullets with Names" carries over the horns from "El Pistolero," but have a more wistful feel to them. MGK also manages to secure a solid Young Thug feature. "FLOOR 13" is a live performance of the titular song, and it showcases MGK's abilities as a rhymer and rocker simultaneously. The fans who like Tickets to My Downfall MGK will adore the last couple songs on the album. They are remixes of pre-existing Hotel Diablo songs, but the "sad version." There's acoustic guitars and dramatic strings added to "I Think I'm OKAY" and "Glass House." The former is more successful, thanks to the YUNGBLUD feature, but all the "sad versions" are solid in their own right. Overall, an improvement on the original album.