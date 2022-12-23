There are only a few days left in 2022, and we’ve already received an undeniably impressive load of music over the past 12 months. However, some of our favourite artists continue to get their submissions in before the ball drops on December 31st, closing the year out on a high note. Just one of the stars sharing a new single this Friday (December 23) is Coi Leray.

For her part, the Boston-born entertainer has given us “Wasted.” The title is a reflective song whose lyrics focus on the downfalls of a toxic relationship. “I gave you one chance then you f*cked it up, then you f*cked it up again / A mistake ain’t a mistake when you make the same one again,” she sings as the first verse begins.

Afterward, Leray continues, “You told me that I’m the one but I ain’t one of them / Communication gettin’ frustrated, can we make it make sense?”

The Taylor Hill and TBHits-produced track came along with a new music video. However, it’ll be a few hours until we see the footage officially premiere later today.

Other recent releases to come from the resident Trendsetter include “Players” as well as “Fly Sh!t.” On top of that, she makes an appearance on CMG The Label’s “Hold Me Down” alongside 42 Dugg.

Stream Coi Leray’s “Wasted” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back at 1 PM ET to catch the premiere of her latest accompanying visual.

Quotable Lyrics:

You make more time for your homies, you hit me when you feelin’ lonely

Yeah, how you gon’ look at me sideways when I ain’t heard from you in five days?

How we together and don’t even speak?

You too busy, out here runnin’ the streets

Ain’t even checkin’ on me

We say it’s love but how could it be?

