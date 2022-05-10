As more victims step forward from the Astroworld tragedy that left festival goers dead and seriously injured, the numbers are rising. Attorneys Sean Roberts, Jason Atkin, and Richard Mithoff are repping handfuls of victims suing over the incident, and have laid out a new document that indicates the number of death and injury claims.

According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, the attorneys allege that in addition to the 10 people who died, there are an additional 732 claims of serious injuries with many requiring "extensive medical treatment." Another 1,649 claim they suffered injuries requiring "less extensive medical treatment" and another 2,540 people said that they have sustained injuries that are still under review. In total, the attorneys are claiming 4,900 people were either injured or died during the stampede last year.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A source from Travis Scott's team told TMZ, "It's very clear that the tide is turning as the authorities and public conversation has been focused on concert operators and security contractors rather than performers."

Though the document includes the number of claims, it does not include any information on the criteria needed to distinguish each injury category. It's expected that this information will come at a later date.

The jump in injuries is drastic compared to the initial reports of 300 to 400 injuries. At this time, the case is still moving forward despite Travis Scott and others denying responsibility for the incident.

Travis Scott has kept a low profile since the initial reports of the Astroworld event came out.

[Via]