Once again, Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are earning the title of best dressed. This past weekend, the new parents were seen taking over Miami Beach for the ongoing Art Basel fair, known for attracting countless celebrities to revel in the endless festivities.

As Page Six reports, last Wednesday (November 30), the couple shut down Stubborn Seed. The Michelin-starred restaurant agreed to host a “casual” private dinner with a group of the artist’s closest friends.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

An insider told the outlet that Rocky and Rih “had great vibes and energy as they dined.” It was also noted that they were “affectionate with each other throughout the night” and “hospitable” enough to pose for photos with the staff.

“They were incredibly sweet and polite the whole evening,” the same source added.

While celebrating the big moment on Instagram, chef Jeremy Ford couldn’t help but gush over his interaction with the love birds. “ALL I CAN SAY [IS] WOW!!!!” he wrote.

“Last night goes down in the books for me. It’s one thing to cook for such talented, amazing, beautiful humans as @badgalriri and @asaprocky – the baddest in the biz – but to be able to sit and talk about the sauces that he liked.”

According to Ford’s caption, Rocky impressed him with the thoughtful questions he had about the food. “Definitely two of the nicest humans on the planet,” he concluded.

Afterward, the couple stepped out for a party at Story nightclub, with the father of one hosting for the evening. He got to the event around 2 AM, with the “Lift Me Up” singer following 30 minutes later.

“Rihanna wore a silver bedazzled pantsuit and dark shades as she made her way through the crowd and sang along to A$AP’s top hits like ‘Fashion Killa’ and ‘Peso,'” Page Six‘s source notes. They also say the couple kept partying in their section even after the rapper’s hosting gig was over.

Check out the photos below

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Basel Edition at STORY Nightclub on December 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky attends aSTORY Nightclub on December 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

