Latto nearly made $100K in a matter of hours before eBay discovered she violated health and hygiene policies.

After a troll commented on her choice of underwear, she clapped back by putting the panties for sale. In a matter of hours, the bids leaped to $95,650. However, before Latto could cash out on the opportunity, eBay removed the listing from its website.

According to TMZ, eBay took down Latto’s panties from the auction block due to health violations. Despite the clear demand on the market, eBay explained they aren’t in the business of selling used undergarments. They explained Latto’s listing breached their “used clothing” policy.

eBay explained they discovered the violation through AI technology, as well as health investigators. This is a common practice that allows them to uphold a high standard for used clothing.

The entire debacle began when the “Big Energy” rapper shared photos of herself, prompting someone on Twitter to point out that she’s apparently worn the same underwear in a previous photo. After ensuring fans that she has a stash of clean underwear on deck, she put the listing up for under a dollar.

Latto has yet to respond to eBay’s decision to pull her listing. However, it was a solid marketing plan ahead of her next single. Shortly after eBay pulled her panties from their platform, she took to Instagram to tease a brand new single.

