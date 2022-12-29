After a bit of a lull, Coi Leray is back in action. For a moment there, it seemed as if social media channels were flooded with news and updates about Leray. Whether she was celebrating collaborations with Nicki Minaj or verbally sparring with her father, Benzino, the rapper was at the top of her game as her star continued to rise.

Then, as many artists do, Leray fell back as she plotted her next step. We now have her latest single, “Players,” that famously interpolates a Hip Hop classic: “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five. The viral track has sparked a new era for Leray, especially as DJs and artists remix the single to their liking.

On Instagram, Leray is giving her fans an inside look at her “Players” recording process. As the track climbs up the charts thanks to TikTok, it’s a good time for the rapper to flex her time in the booth.

“This the day we made a movie,” she wrote in the caption of her clip. “I went in and freestyled players in 1 take. Wait till you see how my brain works in these studios 🔥🔥.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Coi Leray performs in concert during day two of Lollapalooza at Grant Park at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, it is unclear if we will receive a new project from Leray in 2023. The East Coast star has also been working on Trendsetter Studios, described as a “multi-dimensional media company.” We’re sure she will have much more to share as that develops in the new year.

Check out the popular remix to “Players” that has been making its way through the internet below. Let us know if you prefer this version or the original.