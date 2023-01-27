Once again, social media has helped Coi Leray earn herself another hit with “Players.” The track features a notable sample from Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “The Message,” and according to Leray, she received a co-sign from the Hip Hop pioneer.

“Flash, he’s so funny,” she told Billboard about meeting Grandmaster Flash. “I would’ve thought I’ve known him. I felt like I was in a time machine when I met him. It’s like he didn’t even age. I feel like, ‘I’m meeting you back in the ’90s.’

“If that was a movie, that’d be fire,” Leray added. “Going back in time and I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ He’s right here and he was so present. He got so much energy, he’s so healthy and he looks so good.”

Flash didn’t only applaud her single, but he also took the time to give her some sage advice. Leray has previously stated she wants to learn as all that she can from artists who came before her.

“This guy, he can give me a lot of knowledge if you really think about it,” she also shared. “That song was so big and I do know how much that it impacted Hip-Hop. I thought it was dope how humble he is. He’s very positive and I love positive energy.”

Weeks ago, Leray revealed that she recorded “Players” as a freestyle in one take. The song was remixed by a DJ and the upgraded version spread like wildfire on TikTok. This bolstered the visibility of the original track, earning Coi even more success.

